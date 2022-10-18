wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Bayley will get a rematch against Bianca Belair for the latter’s Raw Women’s Championship.
The match is the only one yet announced for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw
Raw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE vs. @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/0ebvPVnrv8
— WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2022