Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

October 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Bayley will get a rematch against Bianca Belair for the latter’s Raw Women’s Championship.

The match is the only one yet announced for the show, which airs next Monday on USA Network.

