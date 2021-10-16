Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a Women’s Championship Match for next week’s Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Flair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.

The match comes just three days before Belair will compete against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. The updated card for Monday’s show us:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

* King of the Ring Semifinal Match: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal

* Queen’s Crown Semifinal Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop