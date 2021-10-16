wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
October 15, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Women’s Championship Match for next week’s Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Flair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.
The match comes just three days before Belair will compete against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. The updated card for Monday’s show us:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
* King of the Ring Semifinal Match: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal
* Queen’s Crown Semifinal Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Says He Doesn’t Personally View AEW As Competition, Says They Have A Ceiling Due To Their Fanbase
- Interesting Note About Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett On AEW Rampage Buy-In Tonight
- Bryan Danielson On Thinking The Rock Would Steal ‘Yes’ Chants, His Reaction To AEW Dynamite Match With Kenny Omega
- Backstage Rumor on Issues Bray Wyatt Was Dealing With Before His Release