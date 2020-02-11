wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has set Carmella’s shot at Bayley and the Smackdown Women’s Championship for this week’s episode of the show. The company announced on Monday that Carmella will face Bayley for the title on Friday’s episode from Vancouver, British Columbia as you can see below.
Carmella earned the shot by winning a Fatal Four-Way match on last week’s episode, defeating Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke.
THIS FRIDAY: @CarmellaWWE gets the opportunity she EARNED last week when she challenges @itsBayleyWWE for the #SmackDown #WomensChampionship! pic.twitter.com/z9k2rixQbx
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020
