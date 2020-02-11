Women’s Championship Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has set Carmella’s shot at Bayley and the Smackdown Women’s Championship for this week’s episode of the show. The company announced on Monday that Carmella will face Bayley for the title on Friday’s episode from Vancouver, British Columbia as you can see below.

Carmella earned the shot by winning a Fatal Four-Way match on last week’s episode, defeating Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke.