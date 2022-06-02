wrestling / News

Women’s Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

June 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK 6-9-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s Championship Match and more to take place on next week’s episode of NXT UK. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Ivy Nile
* Mark Andrews vs. Kenny Williams

