wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Women’s Championship Match and more to take place on next week’s episode of NXT UK. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network:
* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Meiko Satomura vs. Ivy Nile
* Mark Andrews vs. Kenny Williams
Vowing to outwork everyone no matter the time zone, @ivynile_wwe is ready for a fight with #NXTUK Women’s Champion @satomurameiko. pic.twitter.com/wk7Dvk7W0D
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022
.@KennyWilliamsUK what are you up to now?! #NXTUK @MandrewsJunior pic.twitter.com/aKhZ9H4hTo
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 2, 2022
