Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday’s show. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Belair will have an open challenge for her championship on next week’s episode.

You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Monday from Portland, Oregon and air live on USA Network:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. TBD

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

* Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio