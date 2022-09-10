wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 9, 2022 | Posted by
Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday’s show. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Belair will have an open challenge for her championship on next week’s episode.
You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Monday from Portland, Oregon and air live on USA Network:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. TBD
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
* Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio
More Trending Stories
- More On Investigation In To AEW All Out Brawl, Who Else Witnessed It
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares The Note That Drew McIntyre Kept Getting Early in WWE That Wrecked His Confidence
- Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase