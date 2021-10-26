wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE has announced that following their confrontation on tonight’s show, Bianca Belair will face Becky Lynch for the latter’s title next week.
Raw airs next week from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island live on USA Network.
BREAKING: @BeckyLynchWWE defends the #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @BiancaBelairWWE next Monday! pic.twitter.com/fWZfG0nnRN
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
