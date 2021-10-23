Women’s Championships Officially Swapped on WWE Smackdown

The Women’s Championships are back on their proper brands after a title swap on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair come down for the main event segment to switch titles, as they’ve now been drafted onto opposite brands.

Earlier in the night, Lynch suggested that she might not want to swap and teased the idea of becoming “Becky Two-Belts” again. The segment saw some back and forth between the two before they eventually did swap titles and, after Sasha Banks came down to confront Flair, Lynch left for Raw.