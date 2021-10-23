wrestling / News
Women’s Championships Officially Swapped on WWE Smackdown
The Women’s Championships are back on their proper brands after a title swap on WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair come down for the main event segment to switch titles, as they’ve now been drafted onto opposite brands.
Earlier in the night, Lynch suggested that she might not want to swap and teased the idea of becoming “Becky Two-Belts” again. The segment saw some back and forth between the two before they eventually did swap titles and, after Sasha Banks came down to confront Flair, Lynch left for Raw.
"How about winner takes all tonight?!?" – @MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/Er1cBiKtVI
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
It's BOSS TIME!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/sjK8gLEKrV
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
HERE WE GO!#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/aonnDVWQgj
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
.@SashaBanksWWE had to remind @MsCharlotteWWE that she was the BOSS on #SmackDown regardless of any title! pic.twitter.com/C0N3UWj7f4
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
