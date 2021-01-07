wrestling / News
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Announced
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a women’s version of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. During tonight’s tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT, William Regal announced that after looking at the depth of the women’s roster in NXT, he decided now was the perfect time for them to host a women’s take on the tournament.
No details about the tournament have been revealed yet. As reported earlier, the men’s version will kick off on next week’s episode of NXT.
ABOUT TIME.
Per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal, the WOMEN'S #DustyCup is coming your way, soon! #WeAreNXT #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/D7btsuCPso
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021
