Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Announced

WWE has announced a women’s version of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. During tonight’s tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT, William Regal announced that after looking at the depth of the women’s roster in NXT, he decided now was the perfect time for them to host a women’s take on the tournament.

No details about the tournament have been revealed yet. As reported earlier, the men’s version will kick off on next week’s episode of NXT.