Women’s Elimination Chamber Announced on WWE Raw

The women’s Elimination Chamber match for next month’s PPV will determine the challenger for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that the women’s Chamber match will see the final four competitors in the Royal Rumble aside from winner Rhea Ripley — Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka — compete in the match to determine who battles Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Two more competitors will be determined in qualifying matches, with the first of those spots determined on next week’s Raw when Carmella, Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, and Michin do battle.

The Elimination Chamber takes place on February 18th from Montreal and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.