Women’s Elimination Chamber Competitors Reportedly Revealed

WWE has repoertedly decided on the competitor in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at next month’s PPV. The Wrap’s Tony Maglia reports that Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan will compete in the match at the PPV, with the winner going on to face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Based on recent storylines, that would of course suggest that Baszler would win the match, as she is currently locked into a few with Lynch. But as always, the card is subject to change and Vince McMahon could end up changing his mind.

Elimination Chamber is set for March 8th, with the competitors to be revealed on tonight’s Raw.