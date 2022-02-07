Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber

A new match has been added to WWE Elimination Chamber, as Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and a mystery opponent will square off in an Elimination Chamber Match for a shot at Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the match, which makes no mention of a mystery opponent despite it clearly being hinted at in the match graphic:

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. will battle inside the career-altering Elimination Chamber for the right to challenge the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania.

Belair, Ripley and Nikki are all former Women’s Champions. Doudrop and Morgan have also recently challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title and have come within an eyelash of unseating the champion.

Of course, whether the winner will challenge Lynch on The Grandest Stage of Them All is still contingent on whether Big Time Becks can overcome WWE Hall of Famer Lita in a one-on-one championship showdown at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will be the winner.

Don’t miss all the action of WWE Elimination Chamber, presented in cooperation with The General Entertainment Authority and streaming LIVE from Jeddah beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 19, on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.