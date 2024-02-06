Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner Will Face Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania 40

WWE has confirmed that the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match will battle Rhea Ripley for her Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce appeared in a video posted to Instagram on Monday where he confirmed that a women’s Chamber match will take place at the February PPV in Perth, and that qualifying matches will take place over the coming weeks.

The first qualifier will take place tonight as Becky Lynch takes on Shayna Baszler. Elimination Chamber takes place on February 24th in Perth, Australia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.