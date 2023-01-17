Women’s Featherweight Title Match Set For MLW SuperFight

MLW has announced an MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship match for SuperFight next month. The company announced on Friday that Taya Valkryie will defend her championship against Delmi Exo at the February 4th event, which takes place in Philadelphia.

The full announcement reads:

Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo title match signed for Feb 4 in Philly

MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Featherweight Championship match: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Taya Valkyrie’s reign as the inaugural World Featherweight Champion marches towards a milestone 5th title defense as Valkyrie squares off with Delmi Exo in Philly on Saturday night, February 4.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by embarking on a singles career and it starts with a big stakes title bout.

Valkyrie, now under Cesar Duran’s AZTECA LUCHA banner, has vanquished all challengers. Facing one of the most popular competitors in the featherweight division in Delmi Exo, look for Valkyrie to continue with her controversial aggressive style – a style that’s been brutal and proven effective.

Can Delmi Exo overwhelm the World Featherweight Champion with her signature Tornado DDT, Plancha Suicida, or Exocution?

Will Valkyrie topple one of the most promising challengers to her title reign?

See Taya Valkryie vs. Delmi Exo for the World Featherweight Championship LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!