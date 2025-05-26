wrestling / News

Women’s Intercontinental Title Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Lyra Valkyria 1-13-25 Image Credit: WWE

Lyra Valkyria has a Women’s Intercontinental Championship defense set for WWE Money in the Bank. Valkyria said in a video posted by WWE to Twitter that she will defend her title against Becky Lynch at the June 7th PPV, as you can see below.

Valkyria defeated Lynch to successfully defend the title at WWE Backlash earlier this month.

