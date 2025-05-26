wrestling / News
Women’s Intercontinental Title Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
Lyra Valkyria has a Women’s Intercontinental Championship defense set for WWE Money in the Bank. Valkyria said in a video posted by WWE to Twitter that she will defend her title against Becky Lynch at the June 7th PPV, as you can see below.
Valkyria defeated Lynch to successfully defend the title at WWE Backlash earlier this month.
Looks like @Real_Valkyria has plans for #MITB now…
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025