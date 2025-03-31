wrestling / News

Women’s Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 4-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

Lyra Valkyria will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on next week’s Raw. WWE announced the following lineup for the episode, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley
* El Grande Americano vs. TBA
* Seth Rollins returns

