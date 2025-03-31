wrestling / News
Women’s Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Lyra Valkyria will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on next week’s Raw. WWE announced the following lineup for the episode, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley
* El Grande Americano vs. TBA
* Seth Rollins returns
