Women’s Intercontinental Title Match Set For WWE SummerSlam

July 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam Lyra Valkyria Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. Valkyria defeated Bayley in a two of three falls match on Monday’s episode of Raw in order to move a title shot against Lynch at the next WWE PPV.

Valkyria picked up the final pinfall by countering a crossface and hitting the Nightwing for the win. Lynch defended her title by defeating both Bayley and Valkyria in a triple threat match at Evolution.

We’ll have an updated lineup for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd, following tonight’s Raw ending.

