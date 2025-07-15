Women’s Intercontinental Title Match Set For WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. Valkyria defeated Bayley in a two of three falls match on Monday’s episode of Raw in order to move a title shot against Lynch at the next WWE PPV.

Valkyria picked up the final pinfall by countering a crossface and hitting the Nightwing for the win. Lynch defended her title by defeating both Bayley and Valkyria in a triple threat match at Evolution.

We’ll have an updated lineup for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd, following tonight’s Raw ending.

Lyra Valkyria VENCE a Bayley con el Nightwing en uno de los MEJORES COMBATES DEL AÑO en un show semanal de WWE y tendrá revancha ante Becky Lynch en SummerSlam por el Women's Intercontinental Championship. Me da pena por Bayley, porque se merecía tener esa lucha en el show. Pero… pic.twitter.com/USGJyYlQWL — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 15, 2025