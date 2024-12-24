wrestling / News
Women’s Intercontinental Title Semifinals & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced several matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Monday night as the final episode on USA Network:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Damian Priest & The War Raiders vs. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, & Dominik Mysterio
* Chad Gable vs. Otis
* Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth
* CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be under one roof
