Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Monday night and airs on USA Network:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. TBA
* Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile
* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* The Final Testament & The Miz vs. Wyatt Sicks
