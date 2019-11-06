Women’s Match Added to AEW Full Gear

– A women’s grudge match has been added to this weekend’s AEW Full Gear. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dark saw the announcement that Britt Baker will face Bea Priestley on the show, which takes place on November 9th in Baltimore, Maryland. The match will be on the Buy-In pre-show.

Baker and Priestley have been feuding since Baker and Riho lost to Shoko Nakajima and Priestley at Fight for the Fallen. Baker then cost Priestley the Casino Battle Royale for a spot in the inaugural AEW Women’s Title match, and they have been at each other’s throats since.

The updated card for the show is as follows, with another match to be announced tomorrow afternoon:

* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Cody

Three judges break the tie if the match surpasses its 60 minute time limit.

* Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Hangman Page vs. PAC

* Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley