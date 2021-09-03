wrestling / News

Women’s Match, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

September 3, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
205 Live

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s 205 Live, which will feature three matches. Josh Briggs will go one on one with Joe Gacy, Andre Chase will square off with Xyon Quinn, and Cora Jade is set for action against Ameri Miller.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the 205 Live lineup:

The towering Josh Briggs looks to bring his reign of terror back to 205 Live in a rematch against tough-as-nails outcast Joe Gacy. Plus, the battle between dynamic up-and-comers takes center stage when Ameri Miller battles Cora Jade and The Sports Entertainment PHD Andre Chase squares off against exciting newcomer Xyon Quinn in a classic match pitting technique against power.

