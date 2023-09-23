Women’s Match Changed on Tonight’s AEW Collision, Kiera Hogan Replaces Willow Nightingale

In a post on Twitter, AEW shared a video in which Tony Schiavone reveals Willow Nightingale will not be able to compete on AEW Collision. She was set for a match with Julia Hart, but the video reveals that she is being taken to the hospital after being hit with the black mist by Hart. Kiera Hogan then offers to take her place.

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of TONIGHT’s #AEWCollision, @tonyschiavone24 is outside the @VanAndelArena, where an incident has occurred with @willowwrestles Watch Saturday Night Collision at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/xBQaQEhYrT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023