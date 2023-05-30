wrestling / News

Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 6-5-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two women’s Money In the Bank qualifying matches for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Becky Lynch will face Sonya Deville and Natalya will face Zoey Stark on next Monday’s show.

The winners will be the first women to qualify on Money in the Bank, which takes place on July 1st from London, England and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

