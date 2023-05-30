wrestling / News
Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two women’s Money In the Bank qualifying matches for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Becky Lynch will face Sonya Deville and Natalya will face Zoey Stark on next Monday’s show.
The winners will be the first women to qualify on Money in the Bank, which takes place on July 1st from London, England and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @SonyaDevilleWWE in a #MITB Qualifying Match! pic.twitter.com/SfJUUgf5Bc
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2023
Who will go to #MITB when @NatbyNature takes on @ZoeyStarkWWE in a #MITB Qualifying Match next Monday on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/59DKf1El4r
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2023
