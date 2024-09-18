wrestling / News

Women’s North American Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

September 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 9-24-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an NXT Women’s North American Championship match and more for next week’s NXT. The following is set for next week’s episode, which airs live as the final episode on USA Network:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclai
* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Axiom & Nathan Frazer
* An NXT Press Conference featuring competitors for the The CW debut episode

