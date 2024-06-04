Women’s North American Title Summit Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A summit will be held on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT with Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Michin, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan ahead of the Ladder Match to crown the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

The bout will take place at NXT Battleground this Sunday. Here is the updated card:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Damon Kemp

* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

* Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, Michin, and Kelani Jordan in-ring summit

* An inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice