wrestling / News
Women’s North American Title Summit Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
June 4, 2024 | Posted by
A summit will be held on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT with Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Michin, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan ahead of the Ladder Match to crown the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.
The bout will take place at NXT Battleground this Sunday. Here is the updated card:
* Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner
* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Damon Kemp
* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, Michin, and Kelani Jordan in-ring summit
* An inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Backstage Drama Between Veterans and Outsiders at WCW Slamboree 1997
- Eric Bischoff on if He Ever Saw Dean Malenko as a Main Eventer in WCW
- Jordynne Grace On Keeping Her NXT Debut Under Wraps, Reaction To Crowd Response
- Jordynne Grace Reveals The First Thing Shawn Michaels Asked Her When She Showed Up In NXT