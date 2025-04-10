wrestling / News

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Semifinal Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-16-25 Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Mone will compete in a semifinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Mone will battle the winner of Harley Cameron vs. Athena from Saturday’s Collision on next Wednesday’s episode.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS.

