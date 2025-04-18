wrestling / News
Women’s Owen Hart Cup Semifinal Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
The first matches are set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter
* Young Bucks vs. Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight
