wrestling / News

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Semifinal Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-23-25 Image Credit: AEW

The first matches are set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter
* Young Bucks vs. Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading