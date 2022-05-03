wrestling / News
New Women’s Owen Hart Qualifying Match Set For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a new qualifier for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to take place on this week’s AEW Rampage. The company announced on Tuesday that the returning Riho will face Yuka Sazakazi on Friday’s show for a spot in the tournament, as you can see below.
Riho announced over the weekend that she was returning to the US from Japan, where she had been recovering from the injury she suffered in January. The updated lineup for this week’s Rampage, which airs at a special 7:00 PM ET start time, is below:
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho
* HOOK vs. TBD
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
Don’t miss Friday Rampage at a special start time:
5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/Q7AnE08KhS
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2022
