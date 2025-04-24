wrestling / News

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Mercedes Mone 4-23-25 Image Credit: AEW

The finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament are officially set following this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jamie Hayter defeated Kris Statlander on Wednesday’s show to advance to the finals of the tournament, earning a spot in the finals where she will face Mercedes Mone.

The match is the first that is officially set for Double Or Nothing, which takes place on May 25th in Tampa, Florida. The men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals will also take place with Will Ospreay taking on either Hangman Page or Kyle Fletcher.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1915223689718595851

