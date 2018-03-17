WWE News: Women’s Royal Rumble Plaque Available, New Bayley Interview, Xavier Woods In Latest Bella Twins Video

– WWE Shop is now selling a special plaque for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, which includes autographs from all 30 participants. The item is selling for $999.

– The Hype Magazine spoke with Bayley to promote this Monday’s episode of RAW in Dallas. She talks about Ivory going into the WWE Hall of Fame, Wrestlemania and more.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video in which Xavier Woods gives Nikki Bella some wedding advice.

Nikki then appeared in a video for UpUpDownDown, challenging Xavier to a game of Def Jam Vendetta.