UPDATED: Women’s Royal Rumble Surprise Entrants and Debuts: Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix Return (Pics, Video)
UPDATE: We had even more returns and debuts in the women’s Royal Rumble match tonight. Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (aka Barbi Blank) was back tonight was No. 21 for the match. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was back in action tonight at No. 19. Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly both previously wrestled in the first women’s Rumble match back in 2018.
Other returns for tonight included Tamina Snuka, who entered at No. 14. She’s been out of action since last November. Naomi also returned tonight and entered at No. 18. This was her first WWE in-ring appearance since last July.
Other debuts for tonight included NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm, NXT Superstar Chelsea Green, Shotzi Blackheart, and Dakota Kai.
#14 = @TaminaSnuka!#WomensRumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vSZ8VXNfVJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Halfway through the field…@DakotaKai_WWE is entrant #15! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/eUGj7BDQSY
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#16 = @RobertStoneWWE's client @ImChelseaGreen! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/kSQevOTN1d
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The look on @MsCharlotteWWE's face says it all.@TheBethPhoenix is #19! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/HvPy8b66bx
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#21 = former #DivasChampion @TheBarbieBlank! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/7DDIZ7JPV0
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
THE GLOW IS BACK.@NaomiWWE is #18 in the #WomensRumble! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/BXzpZqGDok
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The #WomensRumble just got a dose of @Zelina_VegaWWE at #25! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/xmmbDthQEG
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
A new face at #26.
Say hello to @WWENXT's @Shotziblack! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/HRf0rBJPYW
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
ORIGINAL: The women’s Royal Rumble match is well under way at today’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Alexa Bliss started things off at No. 1 along with No. 2 entrant Bianca Belair, who made her Rumble debut at today’s event. Former WWE Superstar Molly Holly made her return at No. 3. Molly Holly previously competed in the 2018 women’s Rumble match, which was the first women’s Royal Rumble match.
Mercedes Martinez also made her Rumble match debut tonight. She came in at No. 6 The Ravishing Lana came in at No. 5 this year to make up for what happened last year. However, Lana was quickly eliminated by No. 7 entrant, Liv Morgan.
You can check out some photos and clips from the women’s Rumble match posted on Twitter below. You can also check out 411’s live, ongoing coverage and results RIGHT HERE.
The E-S-T of @WWENXT will start things off with @AlexaBliss_WWE…#2️⃣ = @BiancaBelairWWE! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/dAsYM7PKvy
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
HOLY SUPERHERO, @WWEUniverse…#MightyMolly is in at #3️⃣! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/k64gV7QZbX
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The RAVISHING 5th entrant = @LanaWWE! #RoyalRumble #WomensRumble pic.twitter.com/g82xt1LfGl
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1221596453493182465
From @LanaWWE's reaction, you might guess #7 was @YaOnlyLivvOnce… and the #RavishingRussian is ELIMINATED! #WomensRumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/G1kNJWwj2z
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
#8 = #GodsGreatestCreation @WWE_MandyRose! #WomensRumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/4EPJESMW15
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
