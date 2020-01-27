UPDATED: Women’s Royal Rumble Surprise Entrants and Debuts: Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix Return (Pics, Video)

UPDATE: We had even more returns and debuts in the women’s Royal Rumble match tonight. Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (aka Barbi Blank) was back tonight was No. 21 for the match. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was back in action tonight at No. 19. Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly both previously wrestled in the first women’s Rumble match back in 2018.

Other returns for tonight included Tamina Snuka, who entered at No. 14. She’s been out of action since last November. Naomi also returned tonight and entered at No. 18. This was her first WWE in-ring appearance since last July.

Other debuts for tonight included NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm, NXT Superstar Chelsea Green, Shotzi Blackheart, and Dakota Kai.

ORIGINAL: The women’s Royal Rumble match is well under way at today’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020. Alexa Bliss started things off at No. 1 along with No. 2 entrant Bianca Belair, who made her Rumble debut at today’s event. Former WWE Superstar Molly Holly made her return at No. 3. Molly Holly previously competed in the 2018 women’s Rumble match, which was the first women’s Royal Rumble match.

Mercedes Martinez also made her Rumble match debut tonight. She came in at No. 6 The Ravishing Lana came in at No. 5 this year to make up for what happened last year. However, Lana was quickly eliminated by No. 7 entrant, Liv Morgan.

Mercedes Martinez also made her Rumble match debut tonight. She came in at No. 6 The Ravishing Lana came in at No. 5 this year to make up for what happened last year. However, Lana was quickly eliminated by No. 7 entrant, Liv Morgan.



