Women’s Tag Match, King of the Ring & Queen’s Crown Matches Set For WWE Raw

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, it was announced that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will team up to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on Monday’s show.

The match comes ahead of Lynch defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Belair and Banks at Crown Jewel on October 21st.

Also announced are the first round matches of the King of of the Ring & Queen’s Crown Tournaments on the Raw side. You can see the fully updated card below for the show:

* Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

* King of the Ring Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal

* King of the Ring Match: Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet

* Queen’s Crown Match: Natalya vs. Doudrop

* Queen’s Crown Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke

* Big E and Drew McIntyre come face-to-face