Women’s Tag Match & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT include a women’s tag team match and more. You can see the updated lineup below, along with the previews as announced by the company:

* Kyle O’Reilly Seeks Answers From Adam Cole

* Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez and MSK celebrate Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Wins

* Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* Johnny Gargano searches for Austin Theory

Kyle O’Reilly kicks off NXT tonight looking for answers after Adam Cole’s betrayal

Kyle O’Reilly isn’t wasting any time looking for answers after the shocking events of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. He will kick off NXT tonight hoping to get an explanation for Adam Cole’s actions.

Cole not only dissolved The UE’s tenuous alliance with NXT Champion Finn Bálor with one superkick, but he also blasted long-time friend O’Reilly, leaving the NXT Universe — and fellow UE member Roderick Strong — stunned.

What will O’Reilly have to say, and will Cole provide the NXT Universe any answers for his stunning actions? Don’t miss NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

MSK, Dakota Kai & Raquel González to celebrate Dusty Classic triumphs

At an unforgettable TakeOver: Vengeance Day, the NXT Universe was treated to the epic conclusion of the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics, as Dakota Kai and Raquel González bested Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a thriller, while MSK took down The Grizzled Young Veterans in an edge-of-your-seat melee.

Kai and González will receive an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The current titleholders, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, are free to travel from brand to brand as long as they hold the championship, so when and on what brand might we see Kai and González get their title fight?

And after defeating Aliyah and Jessi Kamea, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, and Moon and Blackheart in the Women’s Dusty Cup, are they up to the task of unseating The Queen of Spades and The Irresistible Force?

Nash Carter and Wes Lee, who emerged triumphant from their 16-team tournament by posting wins over Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, and Legado del Fantasma, will look to continue their meteoric rise when they get an opportunity to battle for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Dethroning the champions certainly won’t be easy, as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch finally broke through by defeating Breezango for the titles in October and have outslugged all challengers in the months that have followed.

Whenever the championship bout occurs, the NXT Universe will be treated to a classic clash of speed vs. power in what seems certain to be a must-see title fight.

Can Johnny Gargano find Austin Theory?

Johnny Gargano may have left NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day with the North American Championship, but he also left without Austin Theory.

Unseen by Gargano and the rest of The Way, the enigmatic Dexter Lumis appeared to swipe Theory away as Gargano headed to the entranceway for his bout against Kushida.

Can Johnny Wrestling crack the case on his missing protégé’s whereabouts, or is Theory doomed to suffer whatever fate Lumis might have in store?

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon take on The Way’s Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon came this close to making history, instead falling just short to Raquel González & Dakota Kai in the finals of the Dusty Classic at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

They’ll look to get back on track tonight on NXT as they face Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell of The Way.

There’s likely no love lost between these women, as Blackheart & Moon knocked LeRae & Hartwell out of the tournament en route to the finals.

Will The Way get the payback they’re looking for, or do Blackheart & Moon have their number?