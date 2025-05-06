wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-12-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:

* IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
* War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

