Women’s Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:
* IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia
* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
* War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
