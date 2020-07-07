Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s episode that the Kabuki Warriors will challenge Sasha Banks and Bayley for the titles on next week’s show, which is the go-home Raw for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Asuka and Kairi Sane laid out the challenge in a backstage segment and Banks accepted on her and Bayley’s behalf later in the show, as you can see below: