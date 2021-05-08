wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
May 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship match for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was revealed on tonight’s Smackdown that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against Natalya and Tamina next Friday.
Natalya and Tamina defeated the champions in a non-title match on last week’s show. Tonight’s show saw Tamino defeat Reginald by disqualification after Baszler and Jax attacked her. Smackdown will air next Friday on FOX.
Advantage: CHAMPIONS.#SmackDown @QoSBaszler @NiaJaxWWE @ReginaldWWE @TaminaSnuka pic.twitter.com/yUoyyBGC2e
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 8, 2021
