Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE Clash of Champions

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have their opponents for Clash of Champions. WWE announced on Monday that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will face the Riott Squad with the titles on the line at the PPV, which takes place on September 27th and airs live on WWE Network.

The announcement reads:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. The Riott Squad

The gold rush at WWE Clash of Champions will include the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, as Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler put their titles on the line against The Riott Squad.

Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan risked their partnership to earn the championship opportunity, defeating The IIconics in a match where winners earned a crack at the champions, and the losing team had to split up. The Riott Squad pulled off the win, setting the stage for their showdown with the champions.

Jax & Baszler’s seeming inability to get on the same page may be The Riott Squad’s key to victory at Clash of Champions. The titleholders’ bickering already cost Baszler a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against Riott & Morgan. Will they be able to get it together when the titles are on the line?

Find out at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!