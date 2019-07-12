Women’s Tag Team Match Announced For Fight For The Fallen Featuring Britt Baker and Bea Priestley

In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega announced the opponents for both Dr. Britt Baker and Bea Priestley at AEW Fight for the Fallen: each other. Baker will team with Riho against Priestley and Shoko Nakajima. The main card airs tomorrow on B/R Live tomorrow at 8:15 PM ET after the Buy In on Youtube at 7:30 PM ET. He wrote:

So, not quite 3 hours, but here we go! Tomorrow at #FightForTheFallen , MORE action from our incredible women’s division! 2 undefeated superstars in #AEW taking on 2 exciting new debuts! More info on our official channels after I get in trouble for posting this! 😁 pic.twitter.com/vHYqS4oMTo — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 12, 2019

Here is the updated card:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix

Riho and Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajiima

Chris Jericho will have a live mic

Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

The Buy In Pre-show

MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates