wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Match Announced For Fight For The Fallen Featuring Britt Baker and Bea Priestley
In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega announced the opponents for both Dr. Britt Baker and Bea Priestley at AEW Fight for the Fallen: each other. Baker will team with Riho against Priestley and Shoko Nakajima. The main card airs tomorrow on B/R Live tomorrow at 8:15 PM ET after the Buy In on Youtube at 7:30 PM ET. He wrote:
So, not quite 3 hours, but here we go!
Tomorrow at #FightForTheFallen , MORE action from our incredible women’s division! 2 undefeated superstars in #AEW taking on 2 exciting new debuts! More info on our official channels after I get in trouble for posting this! 😁 pic.twitter.com/vHYqS4oMTo
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 12, 2019
Here is the updated card:
Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks
Kenny Omega vs. Cima
Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian
Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix
Riho and Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajiima
Chris Jericho will have a live mic
Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
Winners advance to All Out for an opportunity at a first round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.
The Buy In Pre-show
MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc
The Buy In Pre-show
Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander
- Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences