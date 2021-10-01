wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Match Added To MLW Fightland Card
MLW has added a new match to its MLW Fightland card, with the Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo) set to square off with Zoey Skye and Willow Nightingale in tag team match. MLW Fightland will take place on Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Here’s the full release from MLW on the match:
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye for this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.
The newest division will be showcased this Saturday night when MLW returns to Philadelphia as the sister duo collectively known as the Sea Stars square off against emerging featherweight player Willow Nightingale and the debuting Zoey Skye.
Will the Sea Stars reel in a win? Will Willow continue her winning ways?
Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.
