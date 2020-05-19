wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new women’s tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Nyla Rose will team with Britt Baker against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in a “special Double or Nothing preview.” Rose is set to defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Shida at the PPV while Baker and Statlander will also face off on the PPV.
Dynamite airs tomorrow night on TNT.
#AEWDynamite is live tomorrow night on TNT with a huge card!
–@MATTHARDYBRAND v. @sammyguevara
–@JonMoxley v. 10
–@orangecassidy v. @ReyFenixMx
–@The_MJF v. @realmarkostunt
+ a special Double or Nothing preview:
–@NylaRoseBeast & @RealBrittBaker v. @shidahikaru & @callmekrisstat! pic.twitter.com/oitehZtS90
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 19, 2020
