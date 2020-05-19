Women’s Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new women’s tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Nyla Rose will team with Britt Baker against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in a “special Double or Nothing preview.” Rose is set to defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Shida at the PPV while Baker and Statlander will also face off on the PPV.

Dynamite airs tomorrow night on TNT.