Women’s Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown Debut on Fox

– The Horsewomen will ride again — two against two — when Smackdown debuts on FOX next week. WWE has announced that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will team up again to take on Bayley and Sasha Banks on next Friday’s episode. The match is a rematch from their bout a couple of weeks go on Raw, when Lynch and Flair defeated Bayley and Banks.

Smackdown debuts on FOX on October 4th at 8 PM ET/PT.