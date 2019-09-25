wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown Debut on Fox
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– The Horsewomen will ride again — two against two — when Smackdown debuts on FOX next week. WWE has announced that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will team up again to take on Bayley and Sasha Banks on next Friday’s episode. The match is a rematch from their bout a couple of weeks go on Raw, when Lynch and Flair defeated Bayley and Banks.
Smackdown debuts on FOX on October 4th at 8 PM ET/PT.
.@WWE's #FourHorsewomen are at it again…
One week from Friday, #RAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE will join forces with @MsCharlotteWWE against #SDLive #WomesnChampion @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE! pic.twitter.com/nMZ7JlMa6f
— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Says Vince McMahon ‘Vehemently Opposed’ Him Joining WWE in the Past, Says They Have a ‘Great Relationship’ Now
- Candice LeRae Thought Her Intergender Work Would Hurt Her WWE Chances
- David McLane on How Far WOW Has Come Since It Started, The Rise of Women’s Wrestling, Ronda Rousey Changing Women’s Sports
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So