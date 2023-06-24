Women’s Tag Team Title Bout Official for WWE Money in the Bank

– The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will get a shot at regaining their belts. During today’s edition of WWE SmackDown LowDown, WWE announced that former champs Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will challenge current undisputed champions, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, next weekend at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were previously forced to vacate the titles last month after Morgan suffered an injury. Rousey and Baszler won Fatal 4-Way tag team match to win the vacant titles. Morgan made her WWE programming return last night on SmackDown after Rousey and Baszler beat former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the tag team titles.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, July 1. The event will be held at London’s O2 Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

* Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Trish Stratus

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos