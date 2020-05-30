Women’s Tag Team Title Match, Braun Strowman Segment Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

Next week’s Smackdown will see Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. WWE announced on Friday that the champions will face Sasha Banks and Bayley on next week’s episode. Banks and Bayley are of course the inaugural holders of the title, having lost them to the IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

Also set for next week is Braun Strowman addressing his handicap WWE Universal Championship Match against Miz and John Morrison. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.