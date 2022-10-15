wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Team Title Match, Logan Paul & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

October 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 10-21-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, a Logan Paul appearance and more for next week’s Smackdown. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on FOX:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez
* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville
* Logan Paul appears

