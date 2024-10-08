wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 10-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship Match and more for next week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL
* The Miz vs. R-Truth
* Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

