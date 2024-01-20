wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

January 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 1-26-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Championship and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for next Friday’s episode, which airs on FOX and is the final show before the Royal Rumble:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Kairi Sane & Asuka
* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar
* Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Bobby Lashley & Street Profits go face to face with Final Testament

