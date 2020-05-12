wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s Raw
May 11, 2020
WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Title match for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced that after their win on tonight’s episode, the IIconics will challenge Alexa Bliss and Nikko Cross next Monday.
THe match joins the previously-announced Brand-To-Brand Invitation match between Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin.
