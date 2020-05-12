wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Women's Tag Team Title Match

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Title match for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced that after their win on tonight’s episode, the IIconics will challenge Alexa Bliss and Nikko Cross next Monday.

THe match joins the previously-announced Brand-To-Brand Invitation match between Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading