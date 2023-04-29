wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
The newly-drafted NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions will defend their titles on next week’s NXT. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, who were drafted to WWE Smackdown, will defend their titles against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on Tuesday’s show.
The new draft rosters do not officially take effect until May 8th, the episode of Raw following WWE Backlash. NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network and the updated lineup is:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (w/ Tyler Bate) vs. Drew Gulak (w/ Charlie Dempsey)
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey
The Dyad get an NXT Tag Team Title shot if Gacy wins, otherwise they cannot challenge for the titles again while Gallus reigns.
* Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
* Axiom vs. SCRYPTS
* Dani Palmer vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Update on Tonight’s WWE Draft, More Names Considered For Call-Ups (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions
- More Details On Pitches Referenced In WWE Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ Storylines
- Victoria Says She Wasn’t Treated Well Backstage in WWE Last Time She Returned