Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set to Open Main PPV Card for Fastlane
– WWE has announced that the WWE women’s tag team title match featuring Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Wrestlemania 37 opponents Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will open the main card for tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2021 event.
As noted earlier, the US title match featuring Riddle defending against Ali will take place during the Kickoff Show portion of the event.
Tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2021 event will be streaming live on Peacock. You can check out 411’s live coverage for the event RIGHT HERE. Here’s the current lineup:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge is the guest special enforcer)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
* No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
* Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (Kickoff Show)
* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Not Currently Advertised on WWE.com)
