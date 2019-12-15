wrestling / News

Women’s Tag Team Title Match to Kick off WWE TLC

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Womens Tag Team Title WWE TLC

– WWE has announced the match that will kick off tonight’s TLC PPV, and it’s one featuring the signature stipulation. WWE announced during the kickoff show that the Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC match pitting Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch against the Kabuki Warriors will start the PPV.

