Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show

The Kabuki Warriors will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show. It was announced at the press event for Saturday’s PPV that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend their titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the pre-show for the PPV.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday starting at 5 AM ET on Peacock and WWE Network from Perth, Australia:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell (Kickoff Show)